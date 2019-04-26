VF expects mid-single-digit revenue decline at Kontoor Brands

Announcing initial full year 2019 outlook for its recently separated jeanswear business - Kontoor Brands, VF Corporation has said that revenue is expected to exceed 2.5 billion dollars, reflecting a mid-single-digit decline compared with full year 2018 adjusted revenue. In line with prior expectations, VF added that revenue for the three months ended March 30, 2019, is expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, consistent with the full year outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between 340 million dollars and 360 million dollars, reflecting a mid-single-digit to low double-digit decline compared with 2018 adjusted EBITDA.

VF added that the company’s 2019 revenue outlook includes an approximate 1 to 2 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates, impacts of customer bankruptcies, and strategic business exits, full year 2019 adjusted revenue is expected to be relatively consistent with 2018 adjusted revenue. The majority of the anticipated decline in full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA, VF said, is the result of an expected decline in adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 30, 2019. The customer bankruptcies are also expected to negatively impact full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA.

Kontoor Brands’ initial 2020 to 2021 outlook includes revenue increase at a low single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period, adjusted EBITDA increase at a mid-single-digit CAGR over the period.

