Vinted announces “major” US expansion to address growing demand

European resale platform Vinted has made a more definitive leap over the pond to launch its services in the US. Its expansion in the region, beginning with New York, responds to evidence of a growing need among Americans for an outlet to offload their secondhand goods.

The latest shift hints at an intention to potentially scale the platform in the US, where Vinted has technically been operating since 2013, albeit only to a small consumer base. In late 2025, the company then tested new waters, opening up transactions between UK and US users, allowing them to buy and sell across the Atlantic. Now, however, Vinted seems to be pursuing a more permanent presence in the region, ahead of a speculated share sale that could see it achieve an eight billion euro valuation.

More permanent presence in US ahead of speculated share sale

“We’re on a mission to make secondhand the first choice, because we know there’s huge value in what’s sitting at the bottom of closets across the country,” Adam Jay, Vinted Marketplace CEO, said in a statement. After widespread growth across Europe, Jay said the company now wants to tackle the US. “The research shows there’s a real opportunity for Americans to release their wardrobe, and start discovering the benefits of shopping secondhand,” he continued.

According to January 2026 research by Vinted and GWI, 50 percent of Americans wear half their closet or less, while 42 percent are unaware of the resale value of their old clothing. The platform particularly zoned in on New York for its launch campaign, where a survey showed that 56 percent of consumers say they don’t have enough closet space. In addition, 21 percent of New Yorkers have over 500 dollars in unworn clothing.

Global growth boosts revenue

As such, the Lithuania-headquartered company sees an opportunity to address New York’s desire to declutter. Its venture into the US comes five years after launching into Canada, where expansion was backed by a 250 million euro funding. In 2024, it then secured 340 million euros in a share sale, valuing the firm at five billion euros – a figure that could increase further as reports suggest another several hundred million euro share sale may be on the cards for 2026.

Vinted has prioritised the growth of its global presence in recent years, broadening its scope into Eastern Europe late 2025, after successfully establishing a footprint in Ireland and Scandinavia. This was followed by its trial of a UK-US bond, giving a glimpse into its plans for the North American region. Such growth has helped to stabilise the business, which is expected to see revenues rise to over one billion euros for 2025, an increase of 40 percent on the year prior, according to the Financial Times.