Vision meets strategy: How Justina Klimek is driving United Legwear & Apparel Co.’s expansion in Europe

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) continues its expansion trajectory with the appointment of Justina Klimek as Sales Manager for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) as well as parts of Europe. With more than a decade of experience in fashion wholesale, the sales specialist brings a comprehensive 360-degree understanding of the industry, ranging from key account management and planning to brand building, combined with a clear global perspective. In conversation with FashionUnited, she shares insights into her new role and explains why, for her, shared success with retail partners forms the foundation for sustainable, strategic growth.

A career shaped by perspective

Justina’s professional path is defined by an international background and extensive multichannel expertise. Having lived abroad for many years and held positions at industry heavyweights such as TK Maxx, Karstadt, Veepee and Crocs, she knows the fashion industry from every angle: from full-price to off-price, from brick-and-mortar to digital. A particularly formative chapter was her time at Calvin Klein Socks: “There, I had the opportunity to wear many hats at once—from planning and visual merchandising to sales,” Justina explains.

She now draws on her degree in psychology as a valuable foundation for translating human dynamics into successful, long-term partnerships. At ULAC, she especially values the company’s international outlook and agile structure. “Even though I’m still new to the role, it aligns perfectly with what I was looking for. I can bring my full range of experience to the table in a meaningful way. My goal is healthy growth that is tailored to the specific needs of each market.” She also highlights the close collaboration with Sven Kuchta, Sales Director EMEA : “We work very closely together, developing strategies in constant dialogue and always in alignment with our partners.”

Strategic priorities & brand building: Skechers, Hurley, Ted Baker & Co.

In her new role at ULAC, Justina is responsible for a strong brand portfolio, with the strategic development of Skechers Legwear remaining a top priority. “Skechers offers us a tremendous opportunity to systematically unlock existing sales potential in legwear,” she explains. For Justina, socks are far more than a basic commodity: “They are the ideal tool to enhance retail space, increase basket size and create real added value for our retail partners.”

Another key focus lies in further developing the surf and lifestyle brand Hurley. Here, Justina sees significant potential to further strengthen the brand’s identity in the European market. In addition, brands such as Ted Baker and the cozy label Lemon play an important role, where she leverages her experience to ensure the right collection is placed at the right time in the right location. Her work spans strategic merchandise planning and detailed sell-through analyses, close coordination with international colleagues, and the development of tailored assortment strategies and space optimization directly at the point of sale.

Whether performance socks for sports, slip-ons to complement Skechers footwear, Hurley lifestyle products, or the stylish designs of Ted Baker and Lemon, Justina’s primary focus is always on strengthening existing partnerships and increasing the visibility of ULAC brands across the DACH region and Europe. “Every day brings new topics. The fact that a seemingly small product can generate such a big impact is what makes this role so exciting.”

2026: Focus on quality and shared growth

The objectives for the coming year are clearly defined: the targeted expansion of Hurley, along with the continued strengthening of the legwear presence of Skechers, Ted Baker and Lemon. In doing so, the company is committed to maintaining a healthy balance between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail. “It’s all about collaborating with the right partners,” Justina emphasizes. “Our goal is not volume for volume’s sake, but the development of sustainable relationships. We want to support our partners in meeting their customers’ needs in the best possible way with the right assortment.”

This focused approach primarily serves a market-appropriate positioning. “We curate our partnerships very deliberately. It’s about ensuring that the brand and the retail environment are a perfect match. Only through this honest alignment can we create real added value for both retailers and end consumers.”

Team energy and a case for individuality

A decisive factor in achieving this success is close teamwork. “Working with Sven and the entire team is characterized by an incredible amount of positive energy,” says Justina. This shared enthusiasm is essential for realizing the company’s ambitious expansion goals across Europe.

She sees her own, often non-linear career path as her greatest asset. To young talents, she therefore offers a message of openness and courage: “Sometimes a detour takes you exactly where you’re meant to be. It’s important to follow your passion, to simply try things out, to keep developing, and to recognize and actively leverage your own strengths. You should never allow yourself to be discouraged, and above all, learn to trust your gut instinct. Everything you experience, whether positive or negative, shapes your profile and sharpens your sense of what truly matters.”

For any further inquiries, please feel free to contact Justina Klimek via email at justina.klimek@ulac.com or by phone at +49 174 173 92 30.