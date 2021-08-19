Vogue Scandinavia wins Red Dot Design Award 2021

Vogue Scandinavia

Just launched fashion magazine Vogue Scandinavia and Finnish forest products manufacturer Stora Enso have won the Red Dot Design Award in the “brands & communication” category for their renewable eco-packaging concept created to replace plastics in magazine packaging.

That means starting with a bang for the Scandinavian edition of Vogue that aims to become the world’s most sustainable publication. It launched its <a href=”https://fashionunited.com/news/people/greta-thunberg-graces-first-cover-of-vogue-scandinavia-which-aims-to-become-the-world-s-most-sustainable-publication/2021081341571” target=”_self”><u>first issue in August</u></a> with Greta Thunberg on its cover. Now the packaging is also doing its part for the environment, given that it is fully carbon neutral, with a renewable, low-carbon raw material and energy efficient production.

Vogue Scandinavia pioneers sustainable magazine packaging

It comes in two versions: one for the normal edition and one for the collectors’ item limited edition, which are both made from Stora Enso’s fiber-based and renewable Ensocoat. The former replaces the traditional single-use plastic wrapping used in magazines while the limited-edition packages are rigid boxes with matching artwork and debossing, inspired by Swedish artist Hilma af Klint.

“Vogue Scandinavia was launched to disrupt the media landscape in the Nordics and to lead the way in sustainability. We want to take the next step in the future and modernise the whole concept of how magazine journalism is not only read, but done and experienced by the consumer,” said Martina Bonnier, editor-in-chief for Vogue Scandinavia, in a press release. “Stora Enso is the perfect partner to do this with - they are the true innovators in carbon neutral packaging design.”

“Vogue Scandinavia is a true inspiration for us as they push the boundaries in everything they do. Their ambitions combined with our expertise in packaging design and sustainability, help move the needle towards a greener fashion industry,” added David Ekberg, EVP Packaging Solutions at Stora Enso.

The Red Dot Award is granted for exceptional design quality and creative performance. In 2021, about 20,000 submissions were received from all over the world for the three categories “product design”, “design concept” and “brands & communication”. The distinction “Red Dot” is an internationally recognised seal of excellent design. The award winners are presented in Red Dot’s yearbooks and museums as well as on the Red Dot website.