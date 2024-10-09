WAIR’s Amsterdam event unites fashion leaders for AI

Fashion tech leader WAIR recently hosted a high-profile international business event in Amsterdam, drawing their client representatives from iconic brands like Ralph Lauren, Wolford, Steve Madden Europe, VF Corporation and others. The two-day event, dubbed “The WAIR Journey,” offered an exciting blend of business insights, industry collaboration, and authentic Dutch experiences. It was more than just an event, it was a celebration of innovation and strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the future of fashion retail her profitability.

WAIR’s team, led by Steven Witteveen, Senior Partner at WAIR.ai, along with their Head of Applied AI Roy Wang, kicked off the event with deep dives into how predictive AI and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) solutions are transforming the fashion landscape. With presentations from industry heavyweights like Thomas Fjord Pedersen of DK Company and Remy Gieling, an expert in AI for business, attendees were inspired by the potential of technology to optimize stock levels, streamline operations & find new capabilities . The core message was clear: stock optimization and effective inventory management aren’t just operational concerns, they’re strategic imperatives for a sustainable, profitable future in fashion.

One of the standout sessions was a detailed overview of WAIR’s AI-powered deep learning forecast Model, which utilizes a global unified database to reach breakthrough rated accuracies on forecasting. This was paired with a compelling joint presentation by Steven and Thomas on the VMI model’s transformative impact on DK Company’s retail operations, driving home the idea that VMI is not just a tool, but a partnership model that maximizes profitability for both brands and their retail partners. The results? A 20% net margin uplift across the value chain, an extraordinary achievement underscored by the collaborative ethos of the WAIR Journey.

But WAIR didn’t stop at theory, the event brought it all to life with a dynamic blend of hands-on demonstrations and unique networking opportunities. After a full day of sessions, attendees were whisked away to Amsterdam’s historic Ship Chandlers Warehouse, where they enjoyed a private dinner at a long table set with silverware reminiscent of Dutch seafaring heritage.

Day two brought the group to the southern Netherlands, where they visited Shoeby’s headquarters. With 230 family fashion stores, Shoeby has been at the forefront of integrating predictive AI into their operations. Attendees explored the inner workings of Shoeby’s warehouses and saw firsthand how cutting-edge technology is empowering retailers to boost stock efficiency. Arthur Feenstra’s presentation at the OFM Experience Store in Nieuwegein was equally compelling, showing how VMI and WAIR’s intelligent replenishment models support inventory management and enhance the customer experience on the shop floors.

As the event drew to a close at Schiphol Airport, attendees left with more than just new insights, they departed with a stronger network, deeper partnerships, and a shared commitment to shaping the future of fashion retail. WAIR’s event wasn’t just a conference; it was a testament to the power of collaboration, the energy of innovation, and the promise of what’s next in fashion.

Credits: WAIR’s Amsterdam event

Key Takeaways:

VMI and Predictive AI are at the heart of transforming retail profitability.

Industry leaders such as Ralph Lauren, DK Company, and Steve Madden Europe shared in this vision.

The event blended business acumen with memorable experiences, reinforcing WAIR’s unique approach to partnership.

Conclusion:

WAIR’s Amsterdam event was more than just a business gathering, it was an inspiring journey that showed how the right mix of technology, collaboration, and visionary thinking can drive real change in fashion retail. As WAIR continues its mission to elevate stock management, the company remains focused on creating win-win outcomes for brands and retailers alike, proving that the future of fashion is not just smart, it’s collaborative.