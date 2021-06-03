We Want Shoes hosts series of digital "Who's Live" Trade Show Events

We Want Shoes, the Berlin-based online trade show operator, is hosting a series of 3 digital "Who's Live" trade show events for the footwear, bags and accessories, and sustainable fashion sectors in the upcoming Spring/ Summer 2022 season. The events, which depict the individual phases of the season, will take place on the platforms We Want Shoes as well as The Brand Show_CIRCULAR https://www.circular.live/en .

"After the successful test of our digital live event format "Who's Live" on our sustainable platform CIRCULAR in March this year, we decided to host this format also for our shoe and bag platform We Want Shoes.

Our year-round platform allows our brands to go "live" every day, not just on one date during the season. With "Who's Live", however, we have additionally created an event series that accompanies the brands at different points in time during the "hot phase" season FS 2022 and allows an opportunity for direct customer contact.

July 11/12, 2021 is at the beginning of the season when we can specifically address fashion retailers. On August 22/23, 2021 there will be an event for the classic order. The September 12/13, 2021 date rounds out the season and also allows showcasing NOS programs and in-stock merchandise," said Saydou Bangoura, CEO & Founder of We Want Shoes. The events will take place in parallel on both platforms. Retailers can easily switch from one platform to the other. During each of the 2 event days, brands will showcase in their Digital Showrooms, broadcast live from their physical showrooms and be available online throughout.

Retailers will be able to discover the new collections on the platform, contact them directly, get a live presentation of the products and place their orders immediately. Each event date will feature a live feed of collection presentations, as well as panel talks with industry leaders on specific thematic focuses. The topics and program will be announced in the coming weeks.