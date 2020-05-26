As retailers and property owners navigate store closures, re-openings, and keeping employees and customers safe, ShopperTrak, part of Sensormatic Solutions is programming webinars offering actionable insights to set retailers up for success.

The ‘new normal’ is bringing so many changes and questions to retail. How are consumers buying in the post-COVID world? Is COVID-19 changing my competitive landscape? How can occupancy counting help maintain social distancing recommendations?

Looking into traffic data and trends from all over the world can help answer those questions and empower retailers to take the best strategies. Enabling them to provide a great shopping experience to customers, while keeping employees and clients safe.

This Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00pm BST, join ShopperTrak specialists in the Webinar Reopen Plans & Traffic Trends Around the World. We will analyse the retail reopening trends from all over the world, and how retailers are planning to affront the new normal.

Here are some topics that you will learn more about:

Economic improvement indicators: Global traffic reports compared to European market activity

Tools for measuring store occupancy to comply with social distancing: Use cases, real-time benefits, reporting options.

Location-based analytics tools to understand consumer mobility outside the store to help re-opening plans

Also, a quick look on retail technology investments trends for the post pandemic world.

Curious about how retailers are facing the challenges to offer safe, compliant places to shop as the coronavirus threat recedes?