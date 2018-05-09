Weekly fashion sales rise 4.3 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending May 5, 2018, were up 1 percent on last year. The company said, sales rose due to customers buying products for the warm weather and enjoying offers as it price matched a competitor’s promotion. Fashion sales were up 4.3 percent.

Womenswear sales increased 9.2 percent and sales of women’s accessories were up 6.8 percent including sunglasses which were up 20 percent. Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure products rose 5.5 percent.

Home sales were down 0.6 percent for the week; though sales of furniture and flooring were up 14.8 percent. Sales of seasonal home products rose 20 percent. Electrical and home technology product sales were down 1.1 percent.

