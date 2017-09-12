Weekly fashion sales rise 9.8 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending September 9, 2017, were up 3.5 percent to 85.6million pounds (113.5 million dollars. The company’s fashion segment saw a strong week with sales up 9.8 percent.

Under fashion, womenswear sales were up 16.4 percent, while menswear sales rose 15.4 percent on the same week last year. The growth, John Lewis said, was driven by the launch of new products and brands including Boden, which went on sale online and in two shops, luxury Scottish brand Brora, and our Modern Rarity Eudon Choi collection of coats.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 2.8 percent. Sales of televisions were particularly strong due to the popularity of new Sony Smart TV ranges and there was a strong demand for mobile phones as well. Home sales were down 1.9 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website