What eco-fashion brands can do about Bill Gates’s green premium concept

Eco-fashion, and sustainable living for that matter, have a reputation of being expensive. It’s one of the factors that deters the 65% of consumers that desire sustainable products from actually buying them. Eco-fashion is priced higher than fast fashion, but what isn’t acknowledged, in the price of conventional products, is the cost that our planet bears.

Bill Gates’s discussion on green premiums exposes the difference between the premium on renewable energy versus fossil fuels, it boils down to a few cups of coffee a month, for the average household. While many still wouldn’t be convinced to pay extra, when they don’t have to, what they don’t realize is that the climate is telling us we need to.

Here’s why the green premium isn’t really a premium.

Justifying the green premium means showing your customers that the price makes sense. As a rule of thumb, urge your consumers to consider the lifetime cost of unconventional products, instead of the cost of a single purchase; a $10 t-shirt will need to be replaced fairly quickly. By emphasizing the quality of your products, consumers will see that the green premium pays off once they calculate the lifetime cost of a good.

A Dutch-Canadian start-up is actually helping brands show their consumers why the price of eco-fashion isn’t actually at a premium. Through interactive, accurate data, Green Story presents the environmental savings from a brand’s sustainable supply chain in a way that consumers can understand and appreciate. Imagine if your consumers knew that your t-shirts saved 3 days of drinking water, 10 flights around the world and 15 plastic bottles, for example. These relatable metrics would surely help convince them your supply chain is green and your product makes a positive impact that’s worth the price.