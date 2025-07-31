Where Is my profit? how retailers are sabotaging their own reviews

Retailers are investing heavily in product quality, brand storytelling and customer acquisition but losing profit, loyalty and visibility after the sale. The culprit according Rory O’Connor, CEO of Scurri is poor post-purchase communication, especially around delivery.

Consumer research from Scurri reveals that 64% of UK shoppers will leave a negative review if their delivery is delayed or their ‘where is my order’ (WISMO) query is poorly handled, and 40% do so simply to prompt a faster response. In other words, negative reviews are often less about the product and more about a communication failure after checkout.

This trend is becoming even more damaging with the rise of AI-powered shopping platforms like ChatGPT Shop, which surface reviews in product recommendations. A delayed delivery with no update can now sink discoverability and conversion, not just satisfaction.

The post-purchase profit black hole

Poor post-purchase delivery experiences erode trust, slow repeat purchases and trigger revenue-damaging reviews. According to the 2025 Last Mile Delivery report from Scurri, 81% of consumers are more likely to shop again with a retailer who contacts them proactively about delivery delays. 82% will be more forgiving of delivery issues if they are notified in advance but 67% say it’s irritating to only be told about delays after the promised delivery date has passed.

Consumers now expect the same level of service post-purchase as they do pre-purchase. 73% want an instant WISMO response and 81% want customer service agents to have full courier visibility so they can get accurate updates.

Retailers are losing control of the delivery conversation

The delivery experience is often outsourced to third-party carriers, generic tracking pages or slow service channels. But shoppers are demanding more transparency and ownership from the brands they buy from. Only 31% always open tracking emails, down from 38% in 2024, with many citing fears of scams or unclear sender information. 77% have more confidence when delivery updates come from the retailer, not the carrier, while 59% want AI-powered updates but only if they’re fast, transparent and offer an option to speak to a human. This disconnect is costing retailers. 53% of shoppers say poor customer service after a sale prompts them to leave negative reviews and 18% say lack of post-purchase communication is the most common reason they complain.

Credits: Rory O’Connor, CEO of Scurri

Delivery is a brand experience

Today’s customer journey doesn’t end at checkout. In fact, that’s where expectations peak. Consumers want real-time visibility from dispatch to doorstep (74%). They also want the option to change delivery location or date after dispatch (59%) while 49% say personalised offers in tracking updates (if they’re relevant and not too frequent) make them more likely to buy again).

A delivery management platform combined with post-purchase experience software gives retailers back control of the last mile experience. From identifying potential issues faster to improving the full customer journey with branded updates and personalised engagement.

At this level of delivery promise, retailer can influence not only reviews but also whether customers convert in the first place. As the research shows, shoppers now want delivery clarity before they start checkout. 24% want delivery info before the checkout process begins, and 22% want it as the first checkout step. 70% say free delivery influences purchase decisions, while 42% cite next-day delivery, while 79% say cost is the most important factor when choosing a delivery option, but 68% value flexibility too.

Retailers offering a wide range of dependable, flexible and clearly communicated delivery options are more likely to convert high-intent shoppers and keep them.

There are several important takeaways for retailers here. Proactive delivery updates protect your brand. 82% will forgive delivery issues if you notify them early. AI is only helpful if it’s fast and transparent. 73% expect instant WISMO responses, and 59% want human escalation. Delivery information must be upfront. Over 60% of shoppers want to see delivery options before they even begin checkout. Branded tracking builds trust. Confidence increases by 6% year-on-year when updates come directly from the retailer. Personalisation drives loyalty. Half of shoppers say they are more likely to repeat purchase if tracking updates contain relevant offers.

To win the post-purchase moment, retailers need to own it. Automated tracking solutions enable brands to transform delivery into a loyalty engine to deliver real-time, own-branded updates, surface personalised offers and dramatically reduce WISMO-related customer contacts. The payoff can be measured in fewer negative reviews, greater customer retention and higher trust, visibility and future sales.