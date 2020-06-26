Whitepaper: 9 steps to a successful RFID Pilot

Access to instant information means that today’s tech-savvy consumer can effectively buy whatever they want, whenever they want. To remain competitive, retailers are having to work harder to guarantee immediate product availability and richer customer experience; whether in-store or online.

Such challenges can be overcome with the use of RFID technology, which offers 98%+ inventory accuracy, great customer service, improved loss-prevention and frictionless checkout.

Deploying RFID, however, doesn't happen overnight. The technology requires new processes, ways of working and skills. In addition, because your business is unique, the way RFID works for others may not work for you. This is why implementing RFID without research, training, planning and testing may not meet your expectations. The below shows the 4 RFID roadmap stages to ensure a successful deployment.

The Pilot stage is one of the most important stages in the RFID roadmap. Failing to adequately prepare for a Pilot could result in delayed or cancelled RFID deployment, higher costs and more time expended. As a result, global apparel label manufacturer, ITL Group, has released a new whitepaper that defines the 9 steps to a successful RFID Pilot.

