Whitepaper: what has changed in omnichannel retail? Everything.

Almost overnight, we’ve seen a great digital shift in the retail industry. From changing people’s buying habits to transforming the way retailers engage with and support their customers.

The pace of change in 2020 has seen retailers rapidly scale their digital operations, expand delivery capabilities, enter new markets and in some cases introduce new e-commerce opportunities entirely. These changes, coupled with new consumer behaviours, will leave a lasting change on the industry.

The combination of brick-and-mortar with digital shopping – omnichannel – was already accelerating but the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the growth of e-commerce sales. With online expected to be the fastest-growing channel in 2021, retailers are under greater pressure to scale up their omnichannel offering. In this current climate, retailers with strong omnichannel services like buy online, pick-up in-store (BOPIS) and ship-from-store are not only surviving but may see an uptick in customer spend.

In this free whitepaper about ‘What has changed in omnichannel retail? In 2020: everything’, we explore



The rise of buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS)

The challenges that come with omnichannel retailing

The role of RFID in inventory management

Tips on adopting an omnichannel strategy

RFID solutions that can work for you.