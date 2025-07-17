Why CELYS? Rewriting the Future of Sustainable Synthetics

CELYS is not just another alternative fibre. It is the world’s first certified compostable polyester, engineered to deliver high performance without the environmental trade- offs long associated with synthetic textiles. Most crucially, CELYS eliminates microplastic pollution without relying on chemical additives, an often-overlooked flaw in other so-called “green” synthetics.

Where competitors offer partial solutions, bio-based or mechanically recycled fibres with questionable durability or long-term degradation profiles, CELYS offers brands a decisive leap forward: a fibre that performs like polyester but behaves like nature at the end of its life.

Turning a Liability into a Competitive Advantage

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, CELYS is currently petroleum-based. And yes, that raises eyebrows in today’s sustainability-first market. But here’s what often gets lost in translation: the origin of a fibre tells only half the story. The other half—the part that matters most—is its impact on the whole lifecycle.

What CELYS proves is that oil-based does not have to mean environmentally harmful. By eliminating microplastic legacy and ensuring compostability without toxic breakdown agents, CELYS sets a new benchmark: one where high-performance synthetics no longer come at the expense of nature.

This reframing is crucial for forward-thinking brands, particularly those tired of the false trade-offs between performance and sustainability. CELYS is not trying to “greenwash” polyester; it’s rewriting what synthetic fibre can be.

The rPET Myth: When Recycling Isn’t Circular

Across Europe and the broader fashion industry, rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) has become a shorthand term for sustainability. But the truth is more complicated. rPET is typically made from recycled plastic bottles, not old garments, meaning it’s not truly closing the loop in fashion; it’s just redirecting waste from one stream to another.

Worse, those bottles could have been recycled multiple times in food and beverage loops before being “downcycled” into textiles, where they cannot be recycled again.

Once rPET garments enter the fashion system, they’re nearly always destined for landfill or incineration.

It’s a feel-good narrative, but not a long-term solution. CELYS invites a more nuanced conversation: one that shifts focus from short-term cost to long-term value, circularity, and end-of-life responsibility.

Why Virgin Feedstock—For Now

CELYS is currently made using virgin petroleum feedstock, and we believe in being transparent about that. Why? Despite the buzz around chemical recycling, there is still no secure, commercially viable supply of clean recycled feedstock that meets the technical and environmental standards required for compostable polyester at scale. Rather than waiting for the infrastructure to catch up, CELYS is being deployed now, with the future in mind. Our fibre has been engineered to integrate seamlessly into tomorrow's chemical recycling systems.

Credits: CELYS

Built for Circularity: A Smarter Synthetic

While mechanical recycling is limited in scope and retention of quality, chemical recycling is the only viable path to true textile-to-textile circularity. But not all fibres are created equal. Most polyesters degrade under current chemical recycling conditions or require high energy inputs.

CELYS has been specifically designed for:

Lower-energy chemical recycling,

Compatibility with emerging enzymatic processes, and

Fewer stabilisers and additives, making it easier to depolymerise cleanly.

In short, CELYS isn’t just compostable today—it’s recyclable tomorrow. That means brands investing in CELYS are not just buying a sustainable solution—they’re investing in future-proof circular infrastructure.

A Better Standard for Sustainable Synthetics

As regulatory scrutiny increases and consumers grow savvier, brands can no longer afford to chase shallow metrics or greenwashed materials. CELYS stands apart for one simple reason: it’s honest about what it is, and clear about what it’s solving.

High-performance. Compostable. Microplastic-free. Ready for chemical recycling.

That’s not just sustainability, it’s strategy.

Credits: CELYS

Partnering for Progress: A Global Sustainability Network

CELYS actively collaborates with retailers, brands, and manufacturers around the world who are committed to gaining a competitive advantage through a sustainability-first mindset.

Available at a global level, CELYS attends major international trade fairs and industry events, where it connects with innovation-driven companies determined to stay ahead of shifting market expectations and build the foundations for future-proof business development.”