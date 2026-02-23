Why Everybody is Talking About Paper Hangers

As environmental legislation intensifies and public demand for sustainable practices grows, the fashion industry finds itself at the crossroads of innovation and responsibility. Finding the right balance between profitability and achieving sustainability goals, which in turn drive long-term value through resource efficiency and stronger brand loyalty, can be very challenging. Especially in the current retail environment.

The answer lies in implementing practices that serve sustainable objectives, bringing immediate benefits while serving long-term goals. Easier said than done, right? Or is it? “Simple changes, in often overlooked areas, such as packaging and hangers, can make a big difference,” states Manuel Torres, Managing Director UK & South Europe, VP Global Hanger Solutions at Trimco Group.

Trimco Group has been helping fashion businesses with trims and packaging using preferred and innovative materials for over a decade, offering a wide range of tailored solutions. The latest string in Trimco’s bow, following the acquisition of Nexgen Packaging at the start of 2025, is an extensive portfolio and exceptional expertise in the latest, most technical and innovative paper fibreboard hangers. “Paper hangers offer more than a CSR goal tick. We use the latest technology and designs to offer tailored solutions that are lightweight, durable, and can help brands to save costs, while also presenting an exciting new shopper communication opportunity,” Manuel Torres continues.

Credits: Trimco Group

Making the switch to paper:

Paper hangers have been around for years, but negative past perceptions regarding durability, aesthetics and cost have deterred many from making the switch from single-use plastic hangers to paper hangers. However, it’s time to reassess these barriers with Trimco Group’s superior, fully recyclable, high-quality hanging solutions.

Trimco Group’s range offers over 100 SKU’s addressing a range of apparel, accessories and homeware needs, even hanging solutions for pet products! They have been carefully designed and engineered to offer exceptional performance, durability and reliability in a range of real-world retail environments and undergo rigorous testing. Every detail is refined to ensure each hanger performs perfectly.

Compliance and circularity:

The stylishly designed, effective products will enhance any retail environment while also meeting a range of CSR targets. FSCTM-certified*, Trimco Group’s paper hangers are made from recycled materials and printed with vegetable oil-based inks, making them fully recyclable. As such, they offer a closed loop and support the principles of a circular economy.

Credits: Trimco Group

Saving space, saving money:

Paper hangers offer long-term savings by ensuring compliance with legislation such as the new PPWR mandate, which comes into force this year, and reducing liability under the UK Plastic Tax, avoiding potential fines. Furthermore, Trimco Group’s solutions deliver hangers that are lighter and use less space than those made from other materials. This allows more apparel to fit into shipments and storage spaces, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

A new communications tool:

Another great reason why retailers and brands should consider paper hangers is the additional branding opportunity they offer. In addition to the benefit of clearly showing that your brand is serious about reducing its environmental footprint, printable hangers can help tell your brand story and offer shoppers key information at a glance.

Credits: Trimco Group

How to make the change:

Trimco Group has the following advice for anyone considering paper hangers as a solution for their business: With EPR regulations, especially the new PPWR mandate, in mind, audit your current packaging usage to identify where changes are needed. Trimco Group can help our customers with this process, so speak to us.

Consider your current and future needs. Flexibility is key. We are constantly innovating and building on our already 100 SKU-strong range. With access to a reliable global supply chain, we can react fast and help you to find the best practical and cost-effective solution for your business. If you’re considering introducing paper hangers, a targeted trial in selected stores is the ideal first step towards a successful wider rollout. Finally, and very importantly, communicate the change internally and to your shoppers. This is a great opportunity to strengthen loyalty.

With its large global network, expertise and knowledge of global compliance, Trimco Group offers brands and manufacturers solutions that support textile and footwear businesses with sustainability ranking high on their agenda. From mid-size to large global brands, we tailor solutions that will help you build your business for the future.

Find out more about Trimco’s range of paper hanging solutions at: www.trimco-group.com/solutions/paper-hangers and regarding their FSCTM Certification: https://www.trimco-group.com/about/sustainability/compliance.