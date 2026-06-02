Why smart parcel tracking has become essential for fashion retailers

A customer orders a dress on Monday morning for a birthday on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, she realises she won’t be home for the delivery. What follows is a familiar sequence: an email to customer service, frustration and, in the worst case, a return that could have been avoided.

In fashion e-commerce, the post-purchase phase is often the weakest part of the customer journey. Logistics partner Monta addresses this with MontaTracking 2.0, a solution that goes far beyond a standard status page.

From delivery to brand experience

The tracking page is the touchpoint that fashion brands have overlooked for years. On average, consumers check the status of a parcel multiple times, only to land on a generic carrier page with no brand identity whatsoever. MontaTracking changes that by putting the brand front and centre: logo, brand colours and look & feel create an experience that seamlessly matches the rest of the webshop.

Giving back control

The biggest innovation lies in self-service. Consumers can switch carrier, choose a nearby pick-up point, reschedule delivery and correct a typo in their address, all without involving customer service. For fashion retailers, that translates directly into fewer failed deliveries and fewer unnecessary returns.

When orders contain multiple items with different availability, for example a pair of trousers shipped immediately while a matching jacket is still on its way from the supplier, MontaTracking displays all partial deliveries in one clear overview, each with its own status and expected delivery time. No confusion, no unnecessary support requests.

Mobile first

In fashion, mobile shopping is dominant: Instagram, TikTok, quickly ordering on the go. The tracking page is fully optimised for mobile use, automatically adapting to any screen size and aligning with how fashion consumers actually shop and communicate.

Credits: Monta

Results in practice

Luc Schoenmakers, E-commerce Specialist at a Dutch menswear retailer, sees the impact directly with his customers:

“Our customers are especially happy with the clear communication. They want accurate updates on when their parcel will arrive. Thanks to the clear track and trace emails from MontaTracking, our customers know exactly where their parcel is.”

MontaTracking is available in seven languages: Dutch, English, French, German, Spanish, Swedish and Danish, making it suitable for fashion brands selling internationally.

The message is clear: delivery is no longer just a logistical process, it’s an integral part of the brand experience.