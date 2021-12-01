Why the Americas remain one of the most dynamic luxury markets in the world?

Most luxury brands have posted unexpectedly strong results in the USA in the first 9 months of 2021. While some recent threats raise concern about the long-term sustainability of luxury brands growth in China, these results remind us that the Americas remains one of the most dynamic and promising luxury markets in the world.

Date: 12 December 2021

Time: 2:30PM New York Time | 8:30 PM CET

In this masterclass, Professor Denis Morisset will share his research on some of the dynamics of luxury in the USA and in particular:

Hip Hop impact on high-end fashion and on luxury

Concentration of HNWI and UHNWI

M&A around luxury brands in the region

Consumer’s confidence and ability to rebound rapidly

Retail reinvention around market places and digital innovation

The presentation will leverage on short case studies around LVMH acquisitions (Tiffany, Jay Z champagne brand “Ace of Spades”, Off-White, etc) as well as Kering, Richemont, ELC, Tapestry, Capri and will also showcase the dynamics of market places for smaller brands.

The masterclass will be followed by a Q&A discussion and panel discussion between Prof. Morisset and 4 alumni of the ESSEC Global MBA in luxury brand management, all working in the luxury industry in the region.