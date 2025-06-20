With a new ad business, has Farfetch found its feet under Coupang?

Farfetch was once the undisputed pioneer of luxury fashion online, a platform that married technological innovation with an insider’s grasp of fashion’s nuanced codes. But following its high-profile acquisition by South Korea’s Coupang at the end of 2023, the company has entered a new chapter, one marked less by editorial curation and more by commercial optimisation.

The recent relaunch of its in-house advertising division as Farfetch Advertising reflects this pivot. According to WWD, the move aims to boost reach and returns for both global powerhouses like Versace and regional names looking to scale. Yet in doing so, Farfetch edges closer to a transactional model that risks blurring its once-distinctive identity.

That said, under Coupang’s stewardship, Farfetch has found new footing. Revenues hit 1.7 billion dollars in 2024 and losses narrowed significantly, with the company even turning a profit in Q4, no small achievement in today’s tightening digital retail landscape.

Coupang has brought operational discipline and a growth plan that includes expanding into high-potential markets like South Korea via its R.Lux app. Still, as Farfetch shifts from cultural curator to commerce engine, the challenge lies in balancing scale with soul.

Visibility may now be stronger, but luxury's long-term value lies in its ability to inspire, not just convert.