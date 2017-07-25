Women's fashion boosts weekly sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending July 22, 2017, were 79.8million pounds (103 million dollars), up 8.9 percent, with both online and branches reporting strong sales, with online traffic seeing one of its biggest weeks of the year. Fashion sales for the week, John Lewis said, improved 15.5 percent on the same week last year.

The company added that womenswear in particular enjoyed a successful week, seeing sales rise by 34.5 percent, with new own-label denim lifestyle brand, AND/OR, a stand out. Beauty, wellbeing and leisure also had a good week with sales up 13.4 percent, driven by strong sales at our beauty counters.

Home sales were up 11 percent, with textiles and home accessories enjoying the strongest week, seeing sales rise by 16.3 percent, while furniture and flooring also saw a good week of sales growth, up 8.4 percent.

EHT sales were up 2.1 percent with tablets and computers posting a sales rise of 23 percent, driven by sales of the MacBook Air and 10 inch iPads. Sales within vision also saw double-digit growth, driven by the launch of the new Samsung chrome TV.

Picture:John Lewis website