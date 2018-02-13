Womenswear boosts weekly fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending February 11, 2018, were up 1.7 percent on last year. Fashion sales were up 2.1 percent, with womenswear driving sales at 5.4 percent. The company said, cold weather clothing in particular performed well, 11 percent ahead of the same time last year and women's accessories sales also rose 4.4 percent.

Home sales were down 6.3 percent, despite outdoor living and upholstery having a positive start to the season. Bedroom furniture sales rose 16 percent. Electricals and home technology sales also increased 9.1 percent, driven by sales within audio and connected home.

Picture:John Lewis media centre