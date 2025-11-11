YKK London Showroom celebrates 10 Years of supporting emerging design talent

The celebration featured presentations from Kei Kagami, the architect and renowned fashion designer behind the showroom's industrial design, and Sabine Bourgeau, its founding manager, who traced the space's evolution since its 2015 launch.

The showroom has positioned itself as a resource and creative hub for the UK's emerging design community, offering students and early-career designers access to YKK's fastening solutions and materials library.

Inaugural YKK London Showroom Awards

The anniversary event saw the launch of the YKK London Showroom Awards, a design competition for recent graduates that formed the key focus of the celebration. Participants were tasked with creating wearable garments demonstrating innovation and craftsmanship using YKK ® components.

Credits: YKK

Three awards were presented:

YKK London Showroom Award – Margarita Ivanova

Kei Kagami Award – YingYu Cao

Highly Commended – Jana Tudor

The competition drew entries from graduates across the UK's major fashion schools.

The YKK judge panelCredits: YKK

A decade of Educational Partnerships

Since opening, the showroom has established key partnerships with fashion schools nationwide and is now expanding this network across Europe, providing technical support and materials access to hundreds of students and emerging designers annually through practical workshops. The anniversary event highlighted YKK's continued commitment to nurturing emerging creatives and supporting the next generation of design talent entering the industry.

About YKK London Showroom

YKK London Showroom, opened in 2015, provides designers with access to YKK's comprehensive range of fastening products and technical expertise. The space serves as a creative resource for both established designers and emerging talent, offering consultation services, material libraries, and educational support.