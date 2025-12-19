YKK wins two ISPO Textrends Awards for circular-focused innovations

YKK has received two recognitions at the latest ISPO Textrends Awards, with its 3D Composite Puller named Best Product in the Accessories category and the NATULON Plus® Fiber Sourced™ zipper with Recycled PET Open Parts selected as a Top 5 product. The awards highlight materials and components expected to influence upcoming performance and outdoor collections.

The 3D Composite Puller was developed in collaboration with Variloom and uses a recyclable bio-based TPU with an on-demand 3D printing process. The method removes the need for traditional moulding and high minimum order quantities, allowing for a wider range of customizable shapes, textures and colours than conventional injection-moulded pullers. The NATULON Plus® Fiber Sourced™ zipper is designed with textile-to-textile circularity in mind. It incorporates recycled PET from discarded clothing into the tape, elements and open parts, creating a mono-material construction intended to simplify future recycling. The slider is made from recycled zinc to support durability while remaining easy to separate during garment preprocessing.

Credits: YKK

Both products were presented as concept items for ISPO Textrends and remain under development, with commercialisation timelines yet to be announced. “Receiving these ISPO Textrends Awards underscores our focus on developing solutions that address performance and environmental needs,” said Terry Tsukumo, senior vice president of YKK’s Product Strategy Division.

