YNAP and The King’s Foundation launch third edition of emerging talent initiative

Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has once again partnered with The King’s Foundation – formerly the Prince’s Foundation – for the duo’s emerging talent initiative, The Modern Artisan.

Now in its third edition, the project has once again selected six trainees to participate in a nine-month paid training programme that will come to a head in the form of a luxury capsule collection to be sold exclusively on Net-a-Porter in the second half of 2024.

The individuals selected for this edition are Daisy Gray, Jessica Horton, Flavia-Maria Nistor, Sarah Jane Sleeba, Georgia Wintle and Arielle Uno-Ekwang, each of which have graduated from a UK university.

Over the course of three months under The Modern Artisan, the individuals will receive design training at YNAP’s London office, working alongside an in-house private labels team, before taking part in a six-month placement at Dumfries House, The King’s Foundation’s headquarters in Ayrshire, Scotland, where they will manufacture the collection.

In a release, Vikki Kavanagh, managing director for Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, said: "Our partnership with The King’s Foundation is rooted in a shared commitment to equip rising stars in our industry with skills for success, furthering the legacy of mentoring schemes we take pride in running across YNAP.

“By supporting today’s emerging designers, we continue to lay foundations for a future where luxury fashion can be synonymous with responsible design. We look forward to seeing the vision of the talented artisans come to life through an exciting capsule collection for our Net-a-Porter customers later this year."