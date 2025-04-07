YOEK’s next chapter: Making inclusivity a business and design strategy

For decades, fashion has been defined by rigid categories that dictate not just trends but who gets to wear them. Plus-size fashion, long treated as a niche, has often been sidelined from the mainstream, reinforcing outdated limitations. But as the industry evolves, so must its approach to inclusivity. Dutch fashion house YOEK is leading this shift.

Founded 40 years ago as a curvy fashion specialist, the brand is embracing a bold transformation—one that prioritizes style, confidence, and craftsmanship over size labels. In a conversation with FashionUnited, Design, Sourcing & Production Manager Giulia Verona and CEO Michiel van Kempen discuss how YOEK is merging business innovation with creative reinvention to build a fully inclusive future.

CEO Michiel van Kempen and Design, Sourcing & Production Manager Giulia Verona. Credits: YOEK

Building on heritage, designing for the future

Since joining YOEK in 2024, Verona has brought an international perspective to the brand’s evolution. Born in Milan, she studied fashion management in Melbourne and Antwerp and worked in Denmark and Italy before finding the perfect fit at YOEK. “What excited me about YOEK was its transition from a plus-size brand to a fully inclusive, fashion-forward label,” she explains. “There’s a strong DNA here—a foundation of expertise in fit and quality—that we are evolving to reach a broader, more diverse audience. We are making sure that every woman, regardless of body shape, can enjoy elegant, effortless fashion.”

This transformation isn’t about abandoning the brand’s heritage but rather modernizing its aesthetic while maintaining its signature expertise in fit and construction. “Our collections now start from a concept—a mood board, a story, or a cultural shift—rather than simply following trends. The goal is to create designs that feel relevant and empowering,” Verona says.

YOEK SS25. Credits: YOEK

Fit, fabric, and the art of inclusive design

Perfecting fit is both an art and a science, and at YOEK, it has become a defining pillar of the brand’s identity. “Sometimes, it feels like we are more of a fit company than a fashion company,” van Kempen jokes. “Our customers know that when they buy from YOEK, they can expect a consistent fit, which is why they stay loyal for years.” Each design undergoes rigorous fittings on real bodies to ensure proportions remain balanced across all sizes. Whether it’s a deep V-neck or a structured blazer, the label fine-tunes every detail to maintain the integrity of the silhouette across the size range.

Equally important is fabric innovation. The brand’s signature ‘DOLCE’ travel fabric has become a customer favorite for its comfort, versatility, and longevity. However, as YOEK evolves, so does its commitment to sustainable fashion. “We are scrutinizing our fabric choices more than ever,” Verona notes. “We are incorporating high-quality, responsibly sourced fabrics that enhance wearability while aligning with our sustainability goals.” Van Kempen adds that YOEK is actively integrating sustainability into its production processes, from increasing the share of recycled and certified materials to implementing product passports that improve traceability. “Fashion must move towards accountability, and we want to be ahead of that curve,” he says.

YOEK SS25. Credits: YOEK

A business strategy rooted in storytelling and expansion

Beyond design, YOEK’s transformation extends to branding, retail, and marketing. “Rebranding a company with a 40-year history isn’t about making drastic changes overnight,” van Kempen says. “It’s about balancing what we have built with where we want to go.” YOEK has shifted toward a more editorial brand identity, with campaigns that focus on storytelling—real people, real experiences, and authentic customer connections.

This strategy extends to brand ambassadors, such as Dutch model and influencer Isadee Jansen, who played a key role in the recent YOEK Lounge Collection—a capsule that introduced more body-hugging silhouettes and a bolder, more fashion-forward aesthetic. “Isadee was the perfect choice because she embodies the confidence and versatility that YOEK represents,” Verona explains. “She helped bridge the gap between our loyal customers and a new audience.” Similarly, Dutch media personality Hannelore Zwitserlood collaborated on the Butterfly Collection, adding her personal perspective to the brand’s evolving identity. A longtime YOEK fan, Zwitserlood’s partnership reinforced the brand’s strong customer relationships while introducing fresh narratives around self-expression and empowerment.

YOEK SS25. Credits: YOEK

Market expansion and digital growth

As part of its international strategy, YOEK is strengthening its presence in Germany, where demand for high-quality, size-inclusive fashion is growing. "Germany already accounts for 20 percent of our revenue, but our store presence is still relatively small," van Kempen notes. "We see huge potential to expand, both in brick-and-mortar stores and through online marketplaces." Recent developments include partnerships with leading platforms such as Zalando, Otto, van Graaf, and Happy Size. The brand has also launched a new Shopify-powered store, designed to improve the digital shopping experience and connect more effectively with its growing customer base.

While the brand is expanding in international markets, its transformation is not solely about scale. Verona and van Kempen emphasize that YOEK’s evolution is about staying relevant in a rapidly shifting industry. “Inclusivity is not just about size; it’s about how we approach fashion as a whole,” Verona says. “We design with modern silhouettes, innovative fabrics, and an intuitive shopping experience that reflects today’s consumers.” Yet, at its heart, the mission remains unchanged: to craft elegant, empowering fashion for all women, free from labels.