YouTube to launch first official live shopping channel

YouTube is set to launch its first official shopping channel in South Korea on June 30, becoming the world's pioneer in this domain. The channel will provide a live commerce platform for companies and feature around 30 brands at its launch, reported Yonhap News Agency.

YouTube's move into the shopping space aims to create an engaging and entertaining shopping experience for users in Korea. Last year, YouTube introduced a shopping tab in its Explore section, allowing creators to tag products and viewers to make purchases.

During Alphabet Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings call in 2022, Philipp Schindler, the company's chief business officer, emphasised the goal of making YouTube more "shoppable." This strategic focus aims to foster more creators, increase content and viewership, and create opportunities for advertisers. YouTube's entry into the live commerce market in South Korea aligns with Alphabet's broader strategy to enhance YouTube's capabilities and tap into the growing realm of online shopping.