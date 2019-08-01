Zalando: Q2 revenues increase 20.1 percent

In the second quarter of 2019, Zalando SE said that gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew by 23.7 percent to 2 billion euros (2.2 billion dollars), while revenues increased by 20.1 percent to 1.6 billion euros (1.7 billion dollars). In the same period, the company added, it achieved an adjusted EBIT of 101.7 million euros or a margin of 6.4 percent. The company also saw number of active customers jump by 3.7 million or 15.2 percent to 28.3 million across Zalando’s 17 European markets and in the same period, site visits went up 34.3 percent to 986.4 million, 84 percent.

Commenting on Zalando’s second quarter trading, the company’s Chief Financial Officer David Schröder said in a statement: “Our platform transition continues to accelerate. The growth of our Partner Program leads to a more attractive and diverse assortment for our customers. We will continue to see GMV growing faster than revenues, fully in-line with our long-term strategy.”

Following a strong first half of 2019, Zalando raises its profitability outlook to the upper half of the adjusted EBIT range of 175-225 million euros and confirms its full-year guidance of GMV growth of 20 percent to 25 percent and expects revenue growth around the low end of this range.

Zalando further said that the company will start building a new warehouse in the Netherlands this summer to better serve customers across its Western European markets. As a part of its Partner Program, over 1,300 offline stores are connected to the Zalando platform.

Picture:Zalando newsroom