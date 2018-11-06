Zalando Q3 revenues up 11.7 percent

German marketplace selling fashion, footwear and accessories Zalando said on Tuesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 rose. The company expects to grow revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 by 20-25 percent after a financially challenging third quarter with 11.7 percent revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT of -38.9 million euros, corresponding to a margin of -3.2 percent.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 1.20 billion euros, up from 1 billion euros a year earlier. For the full year, Zalando continues to expect revenue growth around the low end of its 20-25 percent target growth corridor and an adjusted EBIT of 150-190 million euros.

Zalando SE was founded in 2008 by Robert Gentz, David Schneider and is based in Berlin. Zalando is a leading European cross-platform online store that sells shoes, clothing and other fashion products. The company delivers on trend fashion across 2,000 brands to customers in 17 countries.

Offering fashion, footwear and accessories, the Frankfurt-listed company has about 15,000 employees worldwide.

