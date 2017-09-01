Zalando relaunches corporate website

Online fashion retailer Zalando has unveiled it's relaunched corporate website.

The renewed corporate website offers information on Zalando, features an updated company profile, details on the company strategy as well as information on corporate governance. The relaunched website features separate segments on Zalando’s innovation, corporate responsibility and investor relations. The new newsroom area offers dedicated information based on Zalando’s markets and lists all relevant press contacts and press releases.

A new area to the relaunched newsroom is stories, which features interviews, behind the scenes information and more on Bread & Butter, Zalando’s markets and technological innovations like virtual reality, augmented reality and robotics. The relaunched corporate website is said to mark a 'new chapter in Zalando's communication' and sees the fashion e-tailer 'pushing more fresh content than ever before,' according to a statement.

Photo: Zalando Corporate website