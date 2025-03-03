ZENGGI and Melagence: Strategic partnership bringing luxury essentials to DACH region

A well-tailored blazer, the perfect wool knit, a crisp white blouse—some pieces transcend seasons and trends, becoming the foundation of a modern wardrobe. Dutch brand ZENGGI has mastered this balance between timeless elegance and contemporary relevance through its refined essentials. Yet, in a competitive market, strategic distribution is key. With the wholesale expertise and market expansion support of Berlin-based fashion agency Melagence, ZENGGI is strengthening its presence in the DACH region—Germany, Austria, and Switzerland—bringing retailers a collection that merges quality, versatility, and commercial appeal.

FashionUnited spoke with Melanie Bauer, CEO of Melagence, to discuss ZENGGI’s growing impact in the region, its signature approach to tailoring and knitwear, and what to expect from the upcoming Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Building trust and momentum

For ZENGGI, finding the right retail partners has been key to its expansion. Melagence, known for its highly curated approach, carefully selects brands that align with its values of quality, strong design identity, and commercial viability. The agency had been aware of ZENGGI for some time, but securing the right timing and resources was crucial. “The label approached us before the pandemic, wanting to collaborate. At the time, we simply didn’t have the manpower,” explains Bauer.

That changed in early 2024 when a last-minute showroom opportunity in Paris provided the perfect entry point. “We reached out to ZENGGI, and they immediately jumped on board. The response from retailers was incredible—many took on the brand after seeing it for the first time. That was a strong validation of its market potential.” Since then, momentum has only grown. The first season resulted in twelve new retail partners, with another ten added this winter.

Melanie Bauer, CEO of Melagence. Credits: Melagence

Luxury essentials with a practical edge

ZENGGI is built on a slow fashion philosophy, prioritizing longevity over fleeting trends. The brand is known for European production, refined tailoring, and functional design details that enhance everyday wearability. “The price-performance ratio is incredibly strong. A majority of the collection is produced in Europe and designed in the Netherlands. Given the quality of materials and level of craftsmanship, it’s a fantastic product,” Bauer explains. Fit is another key success factor. “The trousers, the knitwear—they fit so many different women. That’s always a game-changer for a brand. You can also tell it’s designed by a woman. There are practical elements, like pockets in dresses and skirts, and the designs are made for real life.” Retailers have embraced ZENGGI as a strong addition to premium multibrand stores, complementing luxury labels like Chloé, The Row, and Totême.

Knitwear plays a crucial role in the collections, particularly in the DACH market, where textile quality and comfort are essential. “Our market is very sensitive when it comes to texture. Knitwear has to feel good against the skin. That’s where ZENGGI stands out—it strikes the right balance between natural fibers and technical blends to ensure a luxurious hand-feel while maintaining durability.” The brand prioritizes high natural fiber content, using around 75 percent natural materials, with minimal technical fibers added to enhance longevity and reduce pilling.

ZENGGI FW25. Credits: ZENGGI

Fall/Winter 2025: British heritage meets Japanese workwear

For Fall/Winter 2025, ZENGGI takes inspiration from British urban style, blending it with Japanese heritage workwear, before transitioning into a Scottish Highlands-inspired aesthetic later in the season. “ZENGGI always works with beautiful colors. This season, there are a lot of beige and grey tones, some really strong blues, and a few standout checks that work well commercially,” Bauer describes.

Silhouettes are androgynous and layered, featuring elongated tailored blazers, wide-leg trousers, and oversized yet structured knitwear. “You don’t have to be a 1.80 metres tall woman with size 36 for it to look cool,” Bauer adds. “The cuts are designed to be flattering and wearable across different body types.” Retailers have already shown strong interest in knitwear, structured blazers, and houndstooth patterns, with growing demand for ZENGGI’s outerwear.

DACH market: Growing appetite for exclusivity

Bauer has observed a shift in buying behavior among retailers. “Over the past few years, a certain level of stability has returned to the market. Retailers that survived have done their homework, and many now see the importance of offering independent brands.” Exclusivity has become increasingly valuable in a retail landscape dominated by e-commerce. “If you’re constantly competing with online discounting, you need brands that aren’t everywhere. By investing in independent labels, retailers can offer customers something different while also maintaining stronger margins.”

Melagence’s showroom in Paris with ZENGGI on display. Credits: Melagence

With an expanding network of retail partnerships, Bauer envisions significant growth opportunities for ZENGGI. “Our focus is on securing the right partners in key cities. While the brand is still in a testing phase with some retailers, we’re already experiencing strong momentum. Outerwear, in particular, holds great potential for expansion. It’s still a relatively small category, but there’s ample room for growth. Ultimately, our priority is collaborating with the right stores and nurturing the brand’s presence organically.”