Antwerp's MoMu celebrates the work of fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre

The latest fashion exhibition at Antwerp’s MoMu provides a compelling insight into the enduring fascination of creator Willy Vanderperre with youth culture, spanning nearly three decades of his prolific career.

Alongside his evocative photographs, Vanderperre has curated a selection of artworks that have significantly influenced his creative journey, offering viewers a deeper understanding of his artistic evolution. Central to the exhibition is an exploration of Vanderperre's visual language and his collaborative partnerships with acclaimed stylist Olivier Rizzo and designer Raf Simons.

In line with his affinity for youth and subcultures, Vanderperre has expanded his artistic repertoire to include film and music, complemented by the launch of limited collectible items available for purchase at the exhibition. These exclusive drops serve as a reflection of Vanderperre's multidimensional artistic vision and also contribute to a charitable cause. A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Çavaria, a prominent Flemish advocacy group dedicated to promoting the well-being and rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals, underscoring Vanderperre's commitment to social causes alongside his artistic endeavors.

With Willy Vanderperre serving as guest curator and MoMu's Romy Cockx as the curator, the exhibition is a thought-provoking exploration of creativity, identity, and cultural influence, inviting audiences to engage with Vanderperre's captivating artistic universe.