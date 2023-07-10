Artuyt Collects 100 Years of Armenian Cinema in a Scarf

Artuyt has surpassed all expectations – the limited-edition scarf collection depicting 100 years of Armenian cinema has just launched due to artistic synergy with the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival on its 20th anniversary.

When fashion meets artistry visual masterpieces become alive. This time, it is the silver screen of a century of Armenian film reels that are fashionably seen through the delicate threads of a scarf, coinciding with the monumental occasion of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival's 20th anniversary. Imagine how complicated yet noteworthy is to depict over 35 masterpieces of Armenian cinema within a scarf. The complicacy is hidden within the delicacy of comprehending each emotion movies transmit and oversee a la mode representation of each.

About the Collection

Artuyt in collaboration with the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival combined elegance, the spirit of Armenian cinema, and craftsmanship within a unique collection of eloquent scarves mirroring tradition and style.

The scarf is a visual feast of a century of Armenian cinema. Just by looking at it, the consumer is capable of sensing a spectrum of emotions that each of the 36 movies represented below transmits. Fashion and culture – these are what the scarf collection weaves together. It is not just about the vision and passion we all have for the Armenian cinema and Armenian culture. It is way more than that – it is the combination of vision, passion, sense of style, and quality. Manufactured in Italy, each delicate strand of natural silk tells a story that depicts how high-quality, passionate, and fashionable Artuyt’s scarf collection can get. Meticulous detail, luxurious material, well-thought idea implementation, cultural touch, and a sense of art – it is all that you will feel when touching the exquisite piece by Artuyt. Having the duality to combine over 30 movies in a scarf is an embodiment of creativity, a sense of art in fusion with fashion.

The movie list: Heghnar Aghbyur, Tjvjik, Hin Oreri Yerge, Zinvorn u Pighe, Menq enq Mer Sarere, Barev, Yes em, Tango of Our Childhood, Khoshor Shahum, Voske Tslik, Kisandri, 0199, Deghin Tonir, Akhtamar, Ktor me Yerkinq, Hayrik, Shelkovitsa, Shorn u Shorshore, Kaj Nazar, Yerankyuni, Tern u Tzaran, Gikor, Heqiat Hayelu Masin, Chagh-chagh Tagavor, Handipum Cucahandesum, Terterin Uxte, Arajin Siro Yerge, Tchermak Anurjner, Karot, Hovazadzori Gerinere, Davit Bek, Kakhardakan Lavash, The Color of Pomegranates, Khndzori Aygi,Tchanaparh Depi Krkes, Nvagakhmbi Tghaner.

Credits: Artuyt, courtesy of the brand

The Beauty of Cinematic Fashion

If you have been lucky enough to watch one of the movies from the list, then you may already imagine what the feel of the scarf would be draped around your shoulders. Not only do you wear a fashionable piece from Artuyt but also carry a century of Armenian cinema – narratives and emotions of 100 years within a single piece of silky fabric. Imagine how well a fashionable piece of cinematic art will add a touch of style to your outfit highlighting the artistry of your personality. By wearing the scarf that has the spectrum of emotions of 36 movies in it, you carry with you a whole culture worth a century. Just by draping it around your neck or using it as a piece of accessory to vibe up the outfit of the day, you incorporate a fusion of fashion and culture into your everyday life. All you need to do is cover yourself with art from Artuyt that also depicts the realm of Armenian cinema this time.

Would not be a mistake to tell that Artuyt, an exquisite Armenian fashion brand, succeeded in weaving together the fabric of style and cinema. Hurry up to purchase the limited-edition scarf collection depicting a century of Armenian cinema thread with a spectrum of emotions.

Do not miss the exquisite opportunity of having the legacy of Armenian cinema with you in a scarf fused with art and fashion.

Credits: Artuyt, courtesy of the brand

About Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival

The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival, held in the vibrant city of Yerevan, Armenia, is an impressive celebration of global cinema. A city where Yerevan Fashion Week took place recently, comes forward with a celebration of a century-old Armenian cinema. For over a decade, The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival continuously made the audience enjoy a carefully curated selection of gems of the Armenian cinema enlisted above. Not only the festival honors the artistic culture Armenia crafts but also highlights the talented filmmakers who have the vision of bringing such gems to the world of cinema. The atmosphere that The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival creates is electrifying with thought-provoking discussions, engaging screenings, renowned celebrities, remarkable professionals, inspiring workshops, and more. The artistic excellence, cultural richness, and cinematic brilliance that the festival transfers to the audience is worth the wait and investment.