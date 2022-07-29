Balenciaga designs charity t-shirt to raise funds to rebuild Ukraine

Balenciaga is supporting the United24 platform for helping refugees. A charity t-shirt is available on its website of which 100 percent of the net profits will be donated to the humanitarian efforts for the Rebuild Ukraine direction.

Costing 200 euros, the organic cotton tee features a Ukrainian flag on the front and a QR code on the back.

United24 was launched by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. Funds are transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs.

Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga Creative Director, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion of the country back in February.

To buy the t-shirt go to https://united24-demna.balenciaga.com.