Bav Tailor Official Selection for Fashion Film Festival Milano 9th Edition

The BAV TAiLOR Nitya Film is part of the official selection for the Fashion Film Festival Milano 9th edition launching this week 12th-19th June 2023.

NITYA | ETERNAL VOYAGE – filmed the summer of last year, is a collection video inspired by the eternal bond of two souls.

An endless journey of discovery across the enchanted waters of Lake Maggiore, Italy - directed by Raoul Ventura, as evocative and sublime as all his cosmic works for the holistic luxury brand. The location remains a beloved memoir of Bav's divine nuptials under the captivating light of the Full Moon in the summer of June 2022 with a view of the surrounding Borromean Islands from Room 101 of the precious Belvedere Hotel, an auspicious room where the divine Indian wedding rituals commenced.

Through the secret paths of Island Isola Superiore dei Pescatori, Ventura's scenes narrate a 'nature positive' collection that continues to tell the desirable hygge vision of Bav. From Nicola's historic magical crystal boutique Gioielli Artigiani , to a meditative walk along the waterfront, the film captures the sensual volumes inspired by the ripples of the lake and sartorial tailoring that are intertwined with refined materials that remain at the heart of the project. The quintessential silhouettes of gender-neutral creations inspired by our inner ecology and the connectivity with our surroundings, allows us to pulsate in the rhythm of nature, maintain balance and flow amid chaos.

Protagonists Ana Carolina Guimaraes and Nicola Marzio infuse an essence of freedom through Lorena Smaniotto's sensual Hair & Make-up for this journey centered around a syntropy of conscious luxury and responsibility across places, people and philosophies - a poetic unification of the true essence of Made in Italy and the holistic sphere of BAV TAiLOR.

This BAV TAiLOR project is dedicated to free spirits, to souls capable of authentic and existentially aware actions.

Video: BAV TAiLOR, courtesy of the brand | A DocArtist Management Production by Rino Cosentino

Gratitude Credits

Filmed and directed by Raoul Ventura. Production by DocArtist Management. Hair and make-up by Lorena Smaniotto. Ana Carolina Guimaraes & Nicola Marzio as Protagonist. Wardrobe by Shilpa Ann Varughese. Set management by Gianmaria Grignani.

BAV TAiLOR would also like to express special thanks to Hotel Belvedere, Isola dei Pescatori & Nicola at Gioielli Artigiani Boutique.