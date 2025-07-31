Bianca Saunders and Puma bring Jamaican heritage to east London

British-Jamaican designer Bianca Saunders has never been one to follow the obvious path. Known for her thoughtful exploration of identity, masculinity and cultural memory, Saunders now joins forces with sportswear brand Puma to mark Jamaican Independence Day with a three-day pop-up experience in east London.

Running from 7 to 10 August at 137A Bethnal Green Road, the event, called 38 Love Lane, is less about product and more about storytelling. Named after a real family address in Jamaica, the space brings together fashion, music, photography, wellness and food to reflect on Caribbean heritage through a contemporary lens.

The pop-up builds on Saunders’ latest zine, also titled 38 Love Lane, which she developed with Amsterdam-based photographer Kwabena Sekyi Appiah-Nti. The publication delves into Jamaican identity across generations, and the installation acts as its physical counterpart—designed to feel like a home, a gallery, and a gathering place all at once.

Set designer Y Lan Lucas, a frequent collaborator of Saunders, has created a space that balances clean minimalism with textured, Caribbean references. Music plays a key role throughout, with DJ Stephanie Okoye curating the daytime playlist, and Donnie Sunshine and Kevin taking over in the evening.

For those invited behind the scenes, there are more personal moments. A wellness session led by coach Louis Walcott explores yoga through a Caribbean male perspective. And to close the weekend, Saunders and her mother, Yves, will host an intimate dinner, serving a traditional Jamaican meal—an act of hospitality that turns the space into something closer to a family gathering than a brand event.

The pop-up coincides with the release of Puma’s H-Street “Jamaica Pack,” a limited-edition drop celebrating 63 years of Jamaican independence. The collection pays tribute to Puma’s long-standing connection to Jamaican athletics, having dressed generations of the country’s Olympic stars.

At a time when many fashion activations lean heavily on hype, this collaboration between Bianca Saunders and Puma stands apart. It’s a reminder that storytelling, when done with care and intention, can be just as powerful as product, and perhaps, more lasting.