Campbell Addy to receive Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that Campbell Addy, a British-Ghanaian photographer, will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2023.

The event, a major fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, recognises Addy's significant contributions to fashion, photography, and culture.

Known for challenging beauty standards and showcasing authentic stories of individuals from marginalised communities, Addy's work has gained international acclaim. He has launched platforms for under-represented faces, including Nil Agency and Nil Journal, a modelling and casting agency and magazine, held solo exhibitions, and released a monograph.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council: “We are delighted to honour Campbell Addy with the Isabella Blow Award for his remarkable contributions to the fashion industry. Addy is a world leading visionary who wholeheartedly dedicates himself to championing and spotlighting those from under-represented and marginalised backgrounds. Through his progressive and fearless work, Addy has reshaped the perceptions of beauty and style in the industry and brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront. We look forward to celebrating with him in December.”

Campbell Addy commented: “Receiving this award is a humbling and honouring moment. I am overjoyed to be considered amongst the class of such amazing creatives that have come before me. Gratitude to the BFC for highlighting me for such an amazing award. I believe it’s imperative that our industry is forever changing and forever moving, and awarding someone like myself is a symbol of a bright future for the fashion industry. I wouldn’t be here without my wonderful community and numerous incredible collaborators. Thank you to all those I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. I’ve strived to create work that allows people to be seen, work that celebrates the true beauty of diversity, and I hope to be able to continue to change minds and create new worlds.”

The Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall, amplify leaders of change, celebrate creativity, and support the next generation of talent in the British fashion industry.