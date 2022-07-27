Chaumet launches Botanical exhibition at Beaux-Arts de Paris

French luxury jeweller Chaumet will debut a new exhibition, Botanical, at the Beaux-Arts de Paris until September 4. The Kering-owned maison proposes a dialogue between the craft of its jewellery and a botanical vision that resonates with all forms of art, creating an immersive experience that recounts the beauty of plants across 7,000 years of art.

Botanical features nearly 400 artworks – paintings, sculptures, textiles, photographs and furniture – alongside a hundred jewellery pieces from Chaumet, in addition to other jewellers. Curated by Marc Jeanson, botanical director of the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakech, works by botanists are mixed with artists, such as Delacroix, Monet, Le Corbusier and Anna Atkins.

The unique selection of works celebrating nature transcends chronology, mixing primitive objects and contemporary takes.

Nature and botanical motifs are at the heart of Chaumet’s heritage and design.