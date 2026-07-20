Design parade 2026: two award-winning projects highlight European linen

The interior design competition, organised by Villa Noailles in partnership with the Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp, marks the collaboration between designers and industry professionals from the flax and hemp sector.

A loyal partner of the festival, the Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp supported six of the ten finalists in the 2026 Design Parade interior design competition in developing projects that incorporate certified European linen. This dynamic was rewarded, as two of them were among the winners of this 2026 edition.

Valentin Bayoud, Grand Prix Design Parade Van Cleef & Arpels - Interior Design 2026 Credits: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp

Valentin Bayoud receives grand prix Design Parade Van Cleef & Arpels - interior design

The Aqua Primitiva project combines local stone; clay; earth plaster; wood; reed; and European linen. At the heart of the installation, a large bench follows the curve of the walls. It is covered with a European linen cover supplied by Flipts & Dobbels, a member of the Alliance.

Simon Searle and Victoire Lesthevenon, public prize 2026 Credits: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp

Simon Searle and Victoire Lesthevenon win public prize

European linen and hemp play an essential role in the construction of L'Observatoire. This introspective cocoon allows visitors to observe the view from Villa Noailles. The mattress foam, made of Biofib insulation from European flax and hemp fibres, is encased in a linen cover supplied by Libeco. On the floor, a rug incorporating linen roving and hemp yarns from Safilin welcomes visitors.

L'Observatoire, Design Parade 2026 Credits: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp

“European linen and hemp embody a sector of excellence that is local, traceable and has a low environmental impact,” said Hugo Lucchino, the new general director of Villa Noailles, in the press release. “By introducing these materials into the creative process of our finalists, we are not just making a symbolic gesture; we are inviting them to integrate sustainability as a natural component of their approach, just like form or colour. It is a way of preparing a generation of creators to design differently.”