Dries Van Noten acquires grand Venetian palazzo for cultural revival

Dries Van Noten, the Belgian designer known for his colourful elegance and refined eclecticism, is embarking on an ambitious new venture off the runway—and on Venice’s Grand Canal. Alongside his partner Patrick Vangheluwe, Van Noten has acquired the Palazzo Pisani Moretta, one of the city’s most storied residences, with plans to transform it into a cultural space dedicated to craft, art, and dialogue between past and present.

A Gothic-turned-Baroque masterpiece, the Palazzo was built in the 15th century by the aristocratic Bembo family and last refurbished in the 18th century. Its interiors feature frescoes by Venetian painters as Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Jacopo Guarana and Giuseppe Angeli—works that attest to the building’s historical and artistic significance. Until recently, it remained in private hands, owned by the Sammartini family.

Following his sale of the Dries Van Noten label to Puig and his retirement from the catwalk, Van Noten appears to be channelling his creative energies into preservation and reinvention—on his own terms. In a statement, he described the palazzo project as “a personal journey,” and one rooted in “deep respect for what came before” while striving to create “something contemporary.”

The designer, who already owns a residence nearby, will follow the wishes of the Sammartini family, to not transform the palazzo into a luxury hotel. Instead, Palazzo Pisani Moretta is to become a public-facing cultural hub—hosting exhibitions, residencies, and events that promote craftsmanship and collaboration between artists and artisans. The vision is more aligned with intellectual patronage than tourism, and positions Van Noten not just as a collector or preservationist, but as a cultural producer.

“I am confident that Dries and Patrick, with their respect for tradition and innovation, will lead the palace into the future while preserving its rich past,” said former owner Maurizio Sammartini. “I deeply thank them for having the courage to accept this challenging commitment for Venice.”

While details of the timeline are expected to be unveiled by September, the acquisition signals a new path for Van Noten—from independent fashion designer to custodian of cultural heritage, aligning with a broader movement in fashion toward legacy-building beyond the runway.

For Venice, a city grappling with the pressures of over-tourism and commercialisation, the project is likely to be seen as a meaningful counterpoint, one that reinforces the city’s relevance as a living centre of craft and cultural exchange.