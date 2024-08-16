'Emily in Paris' returns to Netflix with secondhand fashion

The fourth season of the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" premiered in Los Angeles. The series will once again focus on the adventures and misadventures, the love and heartbreak of the young American Emily Cooper during her stay in the French capital. Of course, fashion will once again play a major role. But this time it will also be about the advantages of resale and the second-hand market.

The new season includes a total of ten episodes, in which numerous creations from the most famous brands and designers in the fashion world will be seen. Collaborations with fashion houses such as Aquazzura, Balmain, Boss, Cortana, Dior, Etro, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Isabel Marant, Jacquemus, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Marni, Manoukian and Miu Miu will be presented. Other collaborating brands include Prada, Saint Laurent, Sergio Rossi, Thom Browne, Valentino, Yves Delloye, Zac Posen, Zegna and Zimmermann.

The series presents itself as an open window to a world of fantasy and daydreaming, centered around a young intern at a Parisian communications agency. This time, the series is also devoted to the increasingly popular second-hand market and resale. The fourth season also sees the debut of the Vestiaire Collective platform, which specializes in the resale of luxury fashion. Vestiaire Collective is a start-up of the luxury goods group Kering, which also owns brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent. The series was divided into two parts, with the last episodes starting on September 12th.

For the first time: second-hand retailer Vestiaire Collective

"We are thrilled to be associated with such an iconic television series that celebrates fashion in such an influential way," said Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective. The partnership is an important milestone for the integration of circular fashion into popular shows and reflects "the importance of today's secondhand fashion market." Moizant hopes that the collaboration will "motivate more people to buy secondhand fashion" and thus "contribute to a more sustainable future."

The launch of the new season was celebrated on August 14 at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. The premiere was attended by the main actors of the series, led by Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park, as well as Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Arnaud Binard and Paul Forman, all of whom have already risen to fame through their roles in the series. Together with members of the production team, the producers and the creator of the series, Darren Star, they opened the premiere on the red carpet in front of the Egyptian Theater.

As for the plot, Netflix itself tells us that “after the dramatic events of the failed wedding between Camille and Gabriel,” in this new season we will see a “hesitant Emily” with “strong feelings for two men.”

Premiere of the fourth season of “Emily in Paris” in Los Angeles (USA) on August 14, 2024. Credits: Netflix.

