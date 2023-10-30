Fashion artist David Downton's illustrations to be exhibited at London's Cromwell Place

Renowned fashion artist David Downton is the focus of a new exhibition at Cromwell Place, organized by Gray M.C.A, celebrating his 25-year journey capturing the splendour of haute couture in Paris.

Downton's work has been influenced by luminaries like John Galliano, Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Lacroix, and Valentino, and his new Théâtre de la Mode collection showcases his artistry with a dominant charcoal palette and over 100 sketchbooks. The exhibition brings to life the dynamism and drama of fashion, offering a unique perspective on couturiers' creativity.

In November, Théâtre de la Mode transforms into Downton's stage, where he interprets the theatrics of haute couture. The exhibition features 20 new pieces, including large-scale works, offering an immersive view of both runway and behind-the-scenes couture, particularly during John Galliano's tenure at Dior.

David Downton said in a statement: “For me, this exhibition is a culmination of 25 years spent recording the theatre of fashion. These new works represent a look back and a step forward. A turn of the kaleidoscope, it is my most personal show to date.”

Connie Gray of Gray M.C.A and curator of Théâtre de la Mode says: “It is a sincere privilege to be working with David on his first solo show entirely made up of new work in over twenty years. To watch an artist of this importance create an entirely new body of work that encapsulates the drama of fashion in a palette of predominant charcoal is a rare opportunity to witness history being made. Théâtre de la Mode pays homage to the rarefied world of couture seen through the practised eye of the most distinguished fashion artist of a generation.”

Théâtre de la Mode runs from November 15 to November 26.