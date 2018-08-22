Fashion for Good all set to open new museum in October

Fashion for Good, the global sustainability initiative based in Amsterdam, has finally shared details of its new technology-forward museum for sustainable and circular fashion innovations, which was first announced at the initiative’s Innovation Day in June that celebrated the first year of its existence. The new museum will be the world’s first of its kind and will open its doors to industry insiders as well as the general public on 5th October 2018.

“The museum aims to change the hearts and minds of visitors by helping them discover the stories behind their clothes, learn how they can take action and explore how they can have an impact on both an industry and international level. Through a personalized journey towards transformation, visitors will learn about the history of good fashion, discover more sustainable products and explore future fashion innovations,” explains Fashion for Good in a press release of 21st August.

New Fashion for Good museum in Amsterdam is first of its kind in the world

Those who wonder if there are currently even enough fashion innovations out there to warrant a full-fledged museum, have already taken a step into the topic. According to Fashion for Good, the new museum will present more than 50 innovations “on the verge of disrupting the fashion industry” to visitors who can explore them through a series of interactive exhibits and activations.

And there is more. “At the center of the Experience is a digitally-enabled Good Fashion Journey, through which they can discover and commit to ways to make a difference. At the end, visitors can take home their own personalised Good Fashion Action Plan, a digital guide filled with inspiringtips, as well as ways to implement them into their daily lives,” promises Fashion for Good.

The museum will also showcase concepts that push the boundaries of good fashion through The Good Shop, which features a carefully curated collection built around an inspiring theme that will change every three months. The first collection is themed “Splash: Rethinking the Role of Water in Fashion” and features innovative pieces from adidas x Parley, Kings of Indigo, ECOALF, Insane in the Rain, Karün and Miss Bay.

Thus inspired, visitors may want to get creative themselves and can do so through interactive activations. Having just launched the world’s first toolkit on the product development of Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified denim and materials , Fashion for Good will also enable visitors to design their own Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold T-Shirts and print them on demand.

“Featuring live projections and digital design technology, this maker space will be an immersive area for interacting with the main themes of the Experience. Visitors can also strike a pose in the Good GIF booth and send it to a visually-striking Impact Cascade installation to demonstrate their commitment,” says Fashion for Good.

The new museum is located at the Fashion for Good headquarters in the heart of Amsterdam at Rokin 102 and will be open seven days a week. “Fashion for Good believes that changing the fashion industry is only possible when both the industry and consumers change. That is why the Experienceshowcases both sides of the story, looking at innovations within the industry on a supply chain and product level, while empowering visitors with a new outlook on fashion and providing them with tangible actions they can take,” concludes Fashion for Good.