Fondazione Zegna debut exhibition Father and Son

Italian heritage brand Ermenegildo Zegna this week debuted an exhibition titled Father and Son, comparing the works of Michelangelo Pistoletto and his father Ettore Pistoletto Olivero.

Curated by Alberto Fiz, the works can be seen across three venues in the Biella area, including Casa Zegna.

The first works commissioned by the Zegna family from Pistoletto senior were in 1929, when Ermenegildo, the founder of the company and early adopter of social responsibilities, asked Ettore to produce a cycle of graffiti on the art of wool (L’arte della Lana).

On public view for the first time are several paintings from 1952-1953 showing different stages in the construction of the Panoramica Zegna, the scenic route created by Ermenegildo Zegna and now part of the big Oasi Zegna nature reserve. The paintings and photographs surround Metamorfosi, a 3 meter tall installationin the middle of the room. In the adjacent wool mill is Ettore’s most important cycle of paintings, ten works on The art of Wool, displayed on mobile panels.

Fondazione Zegna was founded in 2000 by the Zegna Family, with its mission is to give continuity to the values, philosophy and work of Ermenegildo Zegna, who in 1910 in founded the wool mill that carries his name to this day. Following his example, quality and dedication may live in harmony with protection of our natural environment, social wellbeing and the cultural development of the local community.

Photo credit: Fondazione Zegna