Fortnum & Mason launch art exhibition

British heritage retailer Fortnum & Mason is turn its iconic Piccadilly department store into a bonafide art gallery.

The store will house art installations as part of a collaboration with collector Frank Cohen for the second year running.

Ahead of the Frieze London Art Fair in October, Fortum's will show the work of Scottish artist John Bellany.

The collaboration is called Fortnum’s X Frank and will run from September 18 until October 18 and will take up space in different parts of the retailer’s flagship.

During the in-store residency, 50 works by Mr. Bellany will be displayed. Mr. Bellany made unique contributions to contemporary British painting with a career spanning five decades.

Curated by Robert Upstone, former Director of The Fine Art Society and Head of Modern British Art at Tate, the exhibition will feature paintings from all periods of Bellany’s career, and will be the largest exhibition of the artist’s work since his death in 2013.

Photo credit: Fortnum's X Frank, source: Fortnum & Mason website