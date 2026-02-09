From high street to halftime: Bad Bunny debuts custom Zara at Super Bowl 2026

Inditex has once again signaled that the United States is its most vital growth frontier. During Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, the group’s flagship brand, Zara, took center stage before an audience of millions, dressing halftime headliner Bad Bunny. The appearance marks a historic marketing milestone for the Spanish retailer, aligning it with one of the world's most-watched cultural spectacles.

The 2026 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara saw the Seattle Seahawks clinch victory over the New England Patriots. However, the cultural victor was undoubtedly the Puerto Rican superstar, who followed in the footsteps of legends like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and 2025 headliner Kendrick Lamar. Fresh off a historic "Album of the Year" win at the 10th anniversary of the Latin Grammys, Bad Bunny used the platform to deliver a message of Pan-American unity.

A performance of political and cultural resonance

Opening with his 2022 hit "Tití Me Preguntó," Bad Bunny—introducing himself by his birth name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—transformed the stage into a recreation of Puerto Rican sugarcane fields. The performance featured high-profile cameos from Lady Gaga, performing a new rendition of "Die With a Smile," and Latin pop icon Ricky Martin.

The set concluded with a powerful visual: Bad Bunny "scoring" a touchdown with a football emblazoned with the message: "Together, We Are America."

"This is for my people, my culture, and our history," the artist stated, framing his performance as a tribute to the Hispanic-American experience and the immigrant journey.

Zara’s custom halftime debut While the performance was a musical triumph, it was a landmark moment for the fashion industry. Zara joins Loewe (which dressed Rihanna in 2023) as one of the few Spanish brands to ever design for the Super Bowl halftime stage.

The Zara design team created two bespoke, monochromatic "off-white" looks for the artist, blending high-fashion tailoring with the aesthetics of American football:

The "Varsity" Look: An ensemble featuring an NFL-style jersey sweatshirt, trousers, and a tie. The number 64 and the name Ocasio were displayed prominently—a tribute to his mother, born in 1964.

The "Power" Suit: A double-breasted suit with exaggerated, NFL-style shoulders and loose, fluid lines, worn during the mid-section of the show.

The choice of a "luminous tonal symphony" of whites was interpreted as a nod to Caribbean sartorial traditions and a symbol of the energetic, positive message of Pan-American identity. The look was completed with the debut of the Adidas "BadBo 1.0", the artist’s first original silhouette with the German sportswear giant.

The strategic value of the U.S. market

For Inditex, this was more than a styling credit; it was a strategic flex. The U.S. has been the group's largest market outside of Spain since 2021. By dressing a global icon like Bad Bunny in a venue linked to American heritage, Zara has successfully positioned itself not just as a global retailer, but as a key player in the American cultural fabric.