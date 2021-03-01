Gucci announces more recipients for its changemakers grant

Gucci Changemakers North America has announced the second round of recipients for its five-year Impact Fund.

The Changemakers Council selected 15 non-profit recipients who will receive grants up to 50,000 dollars to help create new or existing initiatives that support social, cultural, and economic issues throughout North America.

Gucci stated that the selected organizations would have the opportunity to engage in volunteer activities with Gucci employees, participate in town hall conversations with Gucci leadership, and additional programming with Gucci’s North America brand and culture engagement team.

The grant was first launched in 2019 and awards two million dollars annually to organizations that support inclusion, diversity, education, and wellness across communities and cities.

Additionally, Gucci has created a capsule collection with Detroit designer Tommey Walker and his homegrown label Detroit vs. Everybody on a unique collection of t-shirts that celebrate the changemakers grant recipients cities.

The focus cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

Each of Gucci’s flagship boutiques in the 11 cities will exclusively carry their city’s t-shirt in limited quantities.

Over 250 organizations submitted applications for the grant, with the next round of applications for the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund opening Fall of 2021.