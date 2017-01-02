Hull is UK City of Culture 2017

Hull in Yorkshire as been named the UK City of Culture for 2017, marked by a New Year's Eve celebration of extravagant fireworks and giant video projections.

The city aims to attract more than one million extra visitors to Hull during 2017, where cultural events, retail launches, fashion shows and art spaces will be a catalyst for change in Hull.

Martin Green, chief executive of City of Culture, said: "I want nationally and internationally people to see that this is a fantastic city with great stories, great people and a lot to offer. Because every city deserves its moment in the limelight and 2017 is ours."

Hull is the second city to be given UK City Culture status, following Derry-Londonderry in 2013. The city was selected in 2013 from a shortlist which included Dundee, Leicester and Swansea Bay.

More than 30 million pounds will be spent on the year's events and 25 million pounds has been invested in revamping the city centre and refurbishing the Ferens Art Gallery and the city's main theatre.

The city will host the Turner Prize and will see hundreds of concerts and other performances throughout the year.

Photo credit: City of Hull, source: Facebook