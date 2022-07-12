Loewe announces winner of fifth edition of Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Loewe have announced the winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, now in its fifth edition. The award was given to Korean artist Dahye Jeong for her work A Time of Sincerity (2021).

Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson and jury selected the winner amongst 30 finalists, which were selected last January by a panel of experts who chose from among more than 3,000 submissions from around the world.

The 30 finalists work in diverse mediums including ceramics, woodwork, textiles, leather, basketry, glass, metalwork, jewelry and lacquer. Winner Dahye Jeong crafted a piece in the form of a basket from horsehair, using a 500-year-old hat-making technique thought to be a lost skill in Korea. In addition to the delicate lightness of her sculpture A Time of Sincerity, the jury praised her for reviving the age-old tradition.

The jury, whose members included Magdalene Odundo, Anatxu Zabalbeascoa, Deyan Sudjic, Abraham Thomas and Patricia Urquiola, also awarded two special mentions. One went to South African Andile Dyalvane for his work Cornish Wall (2019), a red clay vessel that pays homage to Xhosa culture and the Cornish coastline. Julia Obermaier of Germany also received a special mention for a work entitled Verborgen (2021), which redefines how jewellery is constructed, treating precious gemstones as the structure.