Loewe celebrates Spain's second World Cup with a commemorative photo collection

Madrid – The Spanish national team's historic victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has dominated the news all week, including within the fashion sector. To celebrate this well-deserved triumph, Spanish house Loewe has released a collection of photographs by creative Hannah Coen.

Coen, a London-based creative, has a well-established career in fashion, regularly collaborating with brands such as Paul Smith, Camperlab, Ferragamo and Loewe. She first worked with the historic Spanish house this past April 2026, on the launch of its 180th anniversary campaign. The brand will be celebrating this milestone throughout 2026. Her work was evidently well-received by Loewe's management, particularly by its new creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. As a result, Loewe commissioned the artist to immortalise the Spanish team's journey to its final victory at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with a collection of photographs edited by Coen.

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

Comprising a total of eleven photographs, the series is Loewe's unique contribution to celebrating the Spanish national team's second World Cup victory. The brand attributes the same drive and intention to the players that have guided Loewe throughout its 180-year history. Founded in Madrid in 1846 as a leather goods workshop, the house is now entering a new chapter in 2026 under its new creative directors. The design duo's first collections for the house have been for this commemorative year. They have also begun to bring Loewe's vision closer to the world of sport through a collaboration agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

A photograph from the collection by Hannah Coen for Loewe, celebrating Spain's victory in the 2026 Football World Cup. Credits: Loewe.

“Founded in 1846 in Madrid, Loewe has long explored Spanish identity as a multifaceted language,” one that is “tactile, expressive and constantly evolving,” the Spanish fashion house stated in a note. Building on this dynamic and “savoir-faire,” it added, now “on the occasion of the maison's 180th anniversary this year, this exploration has extended to the world of sport.” The brand has begun to approach this new context, embarking on a new venture through its partnership with the RFEF, “accompanying a generation of players who represent the country with the same energy, intention and intuition that inspire Loewe.” The house extends a special “congratulations, Spain” to the players for their victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Debut of Loewe's new official attire for the Spanish national football team

In addition to being the World Cup that earned Spain its 'second star', the 2026 competition also marked the beginning of Loewe's four-year collaboration with the RFEF. The agreement was announced at the end of last May, just over 15 days before the tournament began. Under this partnership, the Spanish house will be responsible for dressing both the men's and women's Spanish national football teams for off-pitch and official events.

Group photograph of Their Majesties the King and Queen and Their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía with members of the Spanish National Football Team. Credits: ©Casa de S.M. el Rey.

This commitment has highlighted a successful start for Loewe's new role as the 'official tailor' for Spain's senior national football teams. This new status was showcased to the public during an audience with the Spanish royal family on Monday, July 20, following the team's arrival in Madrid after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the event, all players were impeccably dressed in an outfit designed by Loewe's creative directors for the team's official functions. The ensemble consisted of a deconstructed, oversized three-button suit worn over an electric blue polo shirt. The distinctly casual attire aligns with the new aesthetic Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are using to redefine the codes of their new Loewe. However, it has sparked some debate among critics and supporters regarding its cut and style.

Their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía with the captain of the Spanish National Team, Rodrigo Hernández, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. Credits: ©Casa de S.M. el Rey.

In any case, “Loewe is proud to have accompanied the Spanish men's national team throughout the tournament with a complete travel wardrobe designed by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lázaro Hernández,” the Madrid-based house noted. “This wardrobe, which includes tailoring, casual wear, footwear and leather goods, marks the beginning of a four-year collaboration between Loewe and the Spanish men's and women's national football teams,” they added for context. This statement complements Loewe's message, which “congratulates the Spanish men's national football team on becoming champions of the 2026 World Cup.” The victory comes “after an exceptional run in this year's tournament,” in which the “team secured the second world title for Spain, embodying the dedication, talent and collective spirit that define football worldwide.”