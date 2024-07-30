Louis Vuitton explores the sportiest version of Paris in its new city guide

It is 30 years since Louis Vuitton first published its City Guide to Paris, a tourist guide to the city of fashion that has been updated this summer, accompanied by a sportier version in the context of the Olympic Games.

Featuring an updated address directory and animated pages with photographs and color drawings by guest artists, photographers and contemporary comic book creators, the book features new sections dedicated to the architectural history of Paris, it's gardens and its hydraulic installations.

In parallel, Louis Vuitton has unveiled an exclusive limited edition set, including the special edition Paris Sport and the updated 2024 edition of the Paris City Guide, with a special guest, fencer Enzo Lefort.

The City Guide Paris Sport is dedicated to sports enthusiasts, providing information on the best places to exercise, sportswear stores, and interviews with athletes and coaches, highlighting the latest trends in the Parisian sports scene.

Each district of Paris has its own training culture, preferred disciplines, prominent local figures and a variety of facilities. From traditional sports clubs to health food restaurants, specialist bookstores and invigorating walks, Louis Vuitton breaks down the sporting details of the French capital.

