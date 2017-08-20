LVMH to revamp Paris park

LVMH is planning to rejuvenate a 150 year old park on the outskirts of Paris.

The luxury group is teaming up with long term partner Compagnie des Alpes, a ski resort operator, as part of a 60 million euro upgrade of the park in the Bois de Boulogne area on the edge of Paris West.

With the help of a team of architects and landscape planners, the companies are planning to build an ecological promenade, restructure the park’s digital offering with a new website, rebuild the mini farm and install 17 new carousels in a steam punk-inspired ambiance, according to WWD.

As a private cultural initiative, the Fondation Louis Vuitton aims to become part of the Ile-deFrance cultural landscape and to rekindle interest in Western Paris.

Back in May, LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault stated the company is expanding its art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation in the same area.

The Musee National des Arts et Traditions Populaires, built in 1972 but sitting vacant since 2005, is to be turned into a arts and crafts center in a 158 million euros revamp by architect Frank Gehry.

Arnault stated he viewed the new project as a "cultural start-up".

Photo credit: Fondation Louis Vuitton, source: LVMH